Red Sox News and Links: Prospect Hype

Ceddane Rafaela has been on fire down in Worcester, prompting many to call for him to replace Alex Verdugo on the Red Sox roster. The big league club won’t send Verdugo away for nothing just to get Rafaela on the team, but it’s still nice to be excited about a prospect. Rafaela has had plenty of exposure to current big-leaguers through all the rehab assignments, and Reese McGuire was particularly impressed with the prospect. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Trevor Story returned last night, making Yu Chang the odd man out in the infield shuffle. Alex Cora said they had already made that decision, and that Pablo Reyes’ Monday night heroics had nothing to do with it. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

It’s Kiké Hernandez bobblehead day at Fenway! Wait, but Kiké isn’t on the team anymore? That’s okay, he’s wearing a World Baseball Classic jersey and gave his blessing to the team to continue with the giveaway. It’s not like anyone at Fenway has any use for 7,500 extra bobbleheads. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Justin Turner has been a key piece of the Red Sox lineup this season. He has a player option for 2024, and while it looks like he’d get more money on the market, he says he’s still undecided about what he’s going to do. Maybe he’s just being diplomatic. (Patrick McAvoy, Sports Illustrated)

In league-wide news, errors are down across the board and players are wondering why. A conspiracy theorist (me) would opine that MLB really wants it to seem like the shift rules are working. (Andy McCollough, The Athletic)