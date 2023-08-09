OTM Open Thread 8/9: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday.

Welp. The Red Sox let the Kansas City Royals put up one of their best offensive nights of the season. Deadline acquisitions Dinelson Lamet and Nick Robertson took a 3-2 game and let it get way, way, out of reach. If only there was a time when teams could make trades for players they need. Nick Pivetta is back to starting after an opener tonight. Hopefully he’ll be back to his tremendous self. The Royals start Jordan Lyles of the 6.24 ERA.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.