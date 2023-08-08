Game 113: Royals at Red Sox

First, farewell Yu Chang.

Yu Chang’s locker is cleared out. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 8, 2023

This is it. The game we’ve been waiting for: Trevor Story’s return! And he’s hitting third for the Red Sox. Let’s do this.

Kutter Crawford has the start. He’s got Chris Sale returning to the rotation at the end of the week and Garrett Whitlock heading to the bullpen so the job is basically his. And I think we’ve all been surprised at how well he’s managed. He enters tonight with a 3.62/3.97 ERA/FIP and didn’t allow a run in his last start agains the Seattle Mariners.

Pitching for the Kansas City Royals is Brady Singer, a righty with a 5.10 ERA / 3.95 FIP. He’s coming off a fantastic 8-inning, 3 hit, 0 run performance against the New York Mets. Ok, the Mets are probably a bad example these days but still, that’s hard to do.

Trevor Story is back and playing shortstop.

Justin Turner has the night off.

Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo are both in the lineup.

And Pablo Reyes earned the second base job today…and going forward?

Gam3 113: Royals at Red Sox Lineup spot Royals Red Sox Lineup spot Royals Red Sox 1 Maikel Garcia, 3B Rob Refsnyder, CF 2 Bobby Witt Jr., SS Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Michael Massey, 2B Justin Turner, DH 4 Salvador Perez, C Rafael Devers, 3B 5 MJ Melendez, LF Adam Duvall, RF 6 Edward Olivares, DH Triston Casas, 1B 7 Matt Beaty, 1B Luis Urias, 2B 8 Drew Waters, RF Pablo Reyes, SS 9 Kyle Isbel, CF Connor Wong, C SP Brady Singer, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.