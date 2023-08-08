 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 8/8: It is Tuesday

Yellow power!

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday. The Red Sox snapped their skid in dramatic fashion - bottom of the 9th, 2 out, walk-off grand slam - and took game one from the Kansas City Royals. Those yellow City Connect jerseys came through again. With a win by the Toronto Blue Jays the Sox didn’t make up ground in that respect but another loss by the Yankees did move them back to 4th place in the AL East.

Speaking of...

Just a classic manager rant.

It’s Sox and Royals again tonight. Trevor Story will be active. Can they climb into the race for the 15th time this season?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

Poll

Return you’re most excited about

view results
  • 20%
    Trevor Story
    (1 vote)
  • 60%
    Chris Sale
    (3 votes)
  • 20%
    Garrett Whitlock
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Tanner Houck
    (0 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...