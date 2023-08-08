OTM Open Thread 8/8: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. The Red Sox snapped their skid in dramatic fashion - bottom of the 9th, 2 out, walk-off grand slam - and took game one from the Kansas City Royals. Those yellow City Connect jerseys came through again. With a win by the Toronto Blue Jays the Sox didn’t make up ground in that respect but another loss by the Yankees did move them back to 4th place in the AL East.

Speaking of...

Aaron Boone's Laz Díaz imitation. pic.twitter.com/s9Yij6JoCV — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 8, 2023

Just a classic manager rant.

It’s Sox and Royals again tonight. Trevor Story will be active. Can they climb into the race for the 15th time this season?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.