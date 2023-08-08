Red Sox News & Links: They’re Back

Well, that was a strange about-face. Just one day after it was announced that Trevor Story didn’t feel ready to return to the big leagues and would spend the full 20 days of his rehab in Worcester, something (or someone) has changed his mind. Story was in the dugout at Fenway last night and reportedly will be in the lineup today. Word on the street, though, is that he may not play in the field in back-to-back games in the early going. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

And hot on his heels is starting pitcher Chris Sale, who hopes to take the ball on Friday against the Tigers. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

After the magic of last night’s shocking Pablo Reyes walk-off grand slam, yellow jersey luck is officially a thing. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But the city connect jerseys aren’t the only source of the supernatural on Jersey Street right now. It seems that conversations with Brayan Bello can manifest home runs. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Unfortunately, there will be no more magic for Richard Bleier. The struggling reliever was designated for assignment yesterday to make room for Dinelson Lamet. (Justin Leger, NBC Sports)

Dinelson Lamet is trying to resurrect a career that once appeared destined for stardom. To do so, he’s focusing on fixing his formerly devastating slider. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Maybe if Lamet sticks around long enough, he’ll one day get to throw to Kyle Teel. The Red Sox first-round draft pick was promoted to High-A Greenville after a very quick stint down in the complex league in Fort Myers. (Tim Crowley, NESN)