Well, after missing on a golden opportunity to actually catch the teams in front of them over the weekend, a bad team has come into town.

Can the Red Sox at least take down the Kansas City Royals?

Well. Brayan Bello is on the mound. Four of Bello’s last five starts have been at least six innings. His night starts remain better than day games, so we can check off that too. Can he pitch well enough to give the Sox a chance? Almost certainly yes. If the bullpen comes in…well, let’s hope they are winning at that point.

Cole Ragans, who only came over to KC in mid-July, is a 25-year-old lefty who began his career with the Texas Rangers. After 17 relief appearances for Texas this season he’s made back-to-back starts for the Royals. They were 5 innings (1 run) and 6 innings (0 runs). Will he start the game or be an opener?

Alex Verdugo is not the lineup tonight. Neither is Jarren Duran.

Game 112: Royals at Red Sox Lineup spot Royals Red Sox Lineup spot Royals Red Sox 1 Maikel Garcia, 3B Rob Refsnyder, CF 2 Bobby Witt Jr., SS Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Michael Massey, 2B Justin Turner, DH 4 MJ Melendez, DH Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Matt Beaty, 1B Adam Duvall, RF 6 Freddy Fermin, C Triston Casas, 1B 7 Drew Waters, RF Luis Urias, 2B 8 Darion Blanco, LF Pablo Reyes, SS 9 Kyle Isbel, CF Connor Wong, C SP Cole Regans, LHP Brayan Bello, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.