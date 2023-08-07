Red Sox News & Links: One Rehab Ends, Another Goes On

Well, that was one of the ugliest weekends of Red Sox baseball we’ve since in a long time. At the center of it all, of course, was Alex Verdugo. And while it’s still not clear exactly what happened, it’s apparent that Alex Cora and the Red Sox brass have been frustrated by him for a long time. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Is it any wonder, really, why Trevor Story doesn’t mind taking his time coming back to this clubhouse environment? The team announced that he still doesn’t feel ready for the big leagues, so he’ll be taking the full 20-day allotment of his rehab. This will keep him in Worcester through Wednesday. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

At least Story will soon be joined by a familiar face down there. After being designated for assignment, Christian Arroyo has cleared waivers and will join the AAA team. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Arroyo and Story are far from the only big leaguers in Worcester right now, of course. Tanner Houck made his first appearance in AAA this weekend. Unfortunately, he gave up three hits and three walks in 1.2 innings and showed decreased velocity. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Thankfully, though, Chris sale looked much better, and his rehab stint is likely over. (Connor Roche, Boston.com)

But hey, it’s time to turn the page. And to that end, Alex Cora received a mental lift from Charles Barkley of all people. (Adam London, NESN)