OTM Open Thread 8/7: It is Monday

“Happy” Monday. After another punch in the gut the Red Sox collapse looks to be in full swing. Entering the series with the Blue Jays, Boston had a golden opportunity to catch and surpass the team in front of them in the division and the Wild Card. One sweep later and the Sox are again the last place team in the AL East and 5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card race.

We cut to a live look at Chaim Bloom and the roster:

Luckily the Kansas City Royals come into town next and sit at 36-77. Ace Brayan Bello is on the mound tonight. Kutter Crawford pitches tomorrow and the famous TBD will close things out.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.