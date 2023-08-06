Red Sox 1, Blue Jays 13: Sweep Misery

We don’t have any words and we know you don’t want to hear them.

We understand your anger, your frustration, your sadness. Everything you’re feeling – we get it.

This isn’t the ending we imagined, and certainly not the one we wanted. Thank you for being there the entire way.

Three Studs

Triston Casas

Another homer for Casas, who continues to be hot post-All-Star break.

Pablo Reyes

Was Reyes the best pitcher on the mound this afternoon?

Alex Verdugo

If you’re going to do anything after being publically called out...again, going 3-for-4, isn’t too bad.

Three Duds

Everyone else?

I honestly don’t even know what to say about how abysmal this loss was. Just no fight in anyone.

The pitching staff

Absolutely torched. The bullpen has to be BEYOND taxed with how many bullpen games they’ve had to endure the last month.

All of management

This is on Chaim for not reinforcing this team or giving them any vote of confidence. This is on Alex for horrific game management with what scraps he has to work with in the bullpen. Sure, it looks like Story, Sale, Houck and Whitlock will be back by 8/15, but it doesn't feel like nearly enough.

Play of the Game

Matt Chapman’s two-run double in the third inning