Game 111: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The series that could elevate the Red Sox into third place and the Wild Card has been a disaster. Alex Verdugo is in crisis. Chaim Bloom did nothing at the trade deadline. And there’s two months of this season left.
Let’s stop the sweep.
Red Sox lineup:
Here's how we line up for the series finale: pic.twitter.com/vGiKzOklpj— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 6, 2023
Blue Jays:
Going for the sWWWeep! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/v9dT7wfCrf— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 6, 2023
First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
Loading comments...