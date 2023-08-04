Fun fact: the 2023 Toronto Blue Jays are 0-7 against the Boston Red Sox. They’re also 2-8 against the Baltimore Orioles. Against everyone else...they’ve been pretty good! Anyway...

James Paxton survived the trade deadline and remembers a stalwart member of the rotation. His last time out in what was a painful 3-2 loss he tossed 5 innings while allowing just a single run and striking out 5 against 2 walks. He’s had a few gems and not many stinkers in his first active season with the Sox. He’s faced the Jays once this year on 6/30 and didn’t allow a run over 7.2 innings.

The Jays counter with Alek Manoah who’s had a rough year. After a 6-run 0.1 inning start against the Houston Astros, Manoah found himself on the Roy Halladay Rebuilding Plan and was knocked all the way down the farm to rookie ball. In four starts since returning to the majors he’s put up an ERA/ FIP of 4.34/4.93. When hen faced the Red Sox on 5/3 he allowed 5 runs (2 earned) on 8 hits in 5 innings.

Justin Turner remains out of the lineup.

Luis Urias makes his Red Sox debut.

Masataka Yoshida is the DH with Duran in left and Duvall in center.

Toronto’s Bo Bichette, arguably their best player, is on the IL.

Game 109: Blue Jays at Red Sox Lineup spot Blue Jays Red Sox Lineup spot Blue Jays Red Sox 1 Whit Merrifield, LF Jarren Duran, LF 2 George Springer, RF Alex Verdugo, RF 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Masataka Yoshida, DH 4 Danny Jansen, C Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Alejandro Kirk, DH Adam Duvall, CF 6 Matt Chapman, 3B Triston Casas, 1B 7 Davis Schneider, 2B Connor Wong, C 8 Paul DeJong, SS Luis Urias, 2B 9 Dalton Varsho, CF Yu Chang, SS SP Alek Manoah, RHP James Paxton, LHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.