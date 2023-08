Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend. Was the road trip everything Red Sox Nation wanted? No, not at all. But the Sox are home in Boston to play a series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Fenway Park. Boston is 57-51, 2 games behind the Blue Jays in the division and the Wild Card. They are .5 games ahead of the last place New York Yankees. The Red Sox need this one. Can James Paxton, TBD, and TBD get it done?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.