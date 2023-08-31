OTM Open Thread 8/31: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Chaim Bloom’s dream of another last place finish was (probably) robbed by the collapse of the New York Yankees. Winners of just 3 games in their last 10 the Red Sox sit 6.5 games back in the Wild Card race with an entire month of baseball to slog through. There is no game tonight but the team will hit the road for a series against the Kansas City Royals this weekend. Then on to Tampa Bay (or St. Pete. Either way it’s the Rays).

The Sox sit at 69-65 with 28 games remaining. How many wins to they finish with?

Poll End of season wins Under 81

81

82

83

84

85

86

More than 86 vote view results 38% Under 81 (10 votes)

19% 81 (5 votes)

15% 82 (4 votes)

11% 83 (3 votes)

0% 84 (0 votes)

7% 85 (2 votes)

7% 86 (2 votes)

0% More than 86 (0 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

