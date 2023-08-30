What’s that, new kid on the Red Sox starting at short and leading off?
Boston takes on the Houston Astros at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
Game 134: Astros at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Astros
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Astros
|Red Sox
|1
|Jose "Buzzer" Altuve, 2B
|Ceddanne Rafaela, SS
|2
|Alex Bergman, 3B
|Justin Turner, DH
|3
|Kyle Tucker, RF
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|4
|Yordan Alvarez, LF
|Adam Duvall, CF
|5
|Chas McCormick, CF
|Rob Refsnyder, LF
|6
|Michael Brantley, DH
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|7
|Jon Singleton, 1B
|Luis Urías, 2B
|8
|Jeremy Peña, SS
|Triston Casas, 1B
|9
|Martin Maldonado, C
|Connor Wong, C
|SP
|Framber Valdez, LHP
|Kutter Crawford, RHP
