Game 134: Astros at Red Sox

And another one

By Mike Carlucci
Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

What’s that, new kid on the Red Sox starting at short and leading off?

Boston takes on the Houston Astros at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

Lineup spot Astros Red Sox
1 Jose "Buzzer" Altuve, 2B Ceddanne Rafaela, SS
2 Alex Bergman, 3B Justin Turner, DH
3 Kyle Tucker, RF Rafael Devers, 3B
4 Yordan Alvarez, LF Adam Duvall, CF
5 Chas McCormick, CF Rob Refsnyder, LF
6 Michael Brantley, DH Alex Verdugo, RF
7 Jon Singleton, 1B Luis Urías, 2B
8 Jeremy Peña, SS Triston Casas, 1B
9 Martin Maldonado, C Connor Wong, C
SP Framber Valdez, LHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

