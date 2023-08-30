Red Sox News & Links: Duran Done

Well, we might end up seeing a lot more of Ceddanne Rafaela than we expected. As I wrote when we introduced him, he’s more likely to get more playing time if the Red Sox fall out of the postseason race. Not only have their postseason odds grown increasily remote this week, but word came down that Jarren Duran will end the season on the IL with turf toe, so that’s one less outfield option. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Will the Sox still go in on one of the players the Angels recently waived in a massive white flag of a salary dump? Here’s a good explainer about what’s going to happen next. (Rustin Dodd and Stephen J. Nesbitt, The Athletic)

One of the released Angels is Hunter Renfroe, but he doesn’t exactly fill a need for the Sox right now, thanks in large part to Adam Duvall finding his form again. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Rafael Devers, on the other hand, is not finding his form. In fact, outside of the Yankees series, he’s been dreadful in the second half, and this season is arguably his worst since 2018. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Of course it doesn’t matter what Rafael Devers does if the pitching staff is totally a mess. Brayan Bello has been unequivocally a success story this year, but even he has had to make adjustments as the season has worn on. (Tim Crowley, NESN)

But at least the Red Sox pitching staff leads the league in bad-ass skull necklaces. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)