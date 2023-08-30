OTM Open Thread 8/30: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. It’s overcast and drizzling in Boston. Perfect weather to ponder the 2023 Red Sox season. Despite many, many chances the Sox couldn’t ever quite find their footing. This was a team seen as a bridge that kept over-performing and keeping themselves in the race despite this plan. When Rafael Devers, Alex Cora, and the players called for help Chaim Bloom instead said he preferred a team of underdogs. There is still a month left to play. It isn’t necessarily over - teams have gone crazy before. The Yankees are likely to finish in last. The series with the Astros concludes with a day game 4:10 PM ET start time. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.