Red Sox News & Links: Trevor Story Likely To Miss Blue Jays Series

At the beginning of the season, it looked like the Red Sox had failed to consider the new base running rules in putting together the 2023 team, as they were being run on constantly while not stealing many bases of their own. But now, spurred by the resurgent Jarren Duran, the Sox have made base-stealing a major part of their game. (Varun Shankar, Boston Globe)

One aspect of their game they haven’t been able to improve upon, however, is defense. Things sure got ugly again out the field yesterday. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Trevor Story, who flashed an outstanding glove last year, would provide a major boost to the defense, and it was hoped that he’d be back with Boston tomorrow. But he’s decided he needs more time in Worcester, and it’s unlikely we’ll see him for this key series against the Blue Jays. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck are even further behind, as they have yet to take the field in the minors. When they come back, it’s looking like they won’t do so as traditional starters. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Meanwhile, there’s another name we haven’t been talking about much who could return to help the bullpen: Zack Kelly. (Greg Dudek, NESN)