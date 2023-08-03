OTM Open Thread 8/3: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. The West Coast swing ended up with the Red Sox going 2-4 which was just not great timing. The two losses to the San Francisco Giants could have been wins. As could yesterday’s loss to the Seattle Mariners. But you don’t get to replay the games. So instead of a 5-1 “setting the tone” it’s a 2-4 “oops we did it again” run of embarrassing play. On the upside: Trevor Story and Chris Sale are nearing return with Tanner Houck and Garret Whitlock hot on their trail. The Sox welcome the Toronto Blue Jays back to Fenway Park this weekend and, not for nothing, Bo Bichette is out. That’s a point in the Sox favor for their games. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.