Trade Deadline Catharsis With Matt McCarthy

Welcome back to Episode #290 of The Red Seat Podcast. This week, Jake Devereaux and Bob Osgood were joined by Matt McCarthy of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss the Red Sox and their efforts prior to Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. Please give Matt a follow @MattMcCarthy985 on Twitter.

We opened the show talking about the (almost) non-existent trade deadline efforts from Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox. Almost as confusing as the lack of moves in either direction were the comments made by Bloom in the hour that followed the deadline, pointing to “the odds” of making the playoffs and referring to the Red Sox as “underdogs” while also talking about how much Chaim claimed to like this year’s team. Don’t worry though, Bloom was “on the phone near constantly.” How do we think the fanbase and, most importantly, the clubhouse will handle some of these comments and the lack of action at the deadline?

With minor league second baseman Luis Urias being the most relevant add of the week, we compared the team’s efforts to their competitors in the wild card hunt and in the AL East. We finished our conversation with Matt by discussing ownership’s involvement in this middling approach and whether we think this is the fundamental long-term vision of the franchise.

In the second half of the show, Jake and Bob remained to talk about the acquisition of Urias and whether he will be part of the 2023 team, as well as pitching prospect Bradley Blalock, who was sent out in the deal. Trevor Story is expected back within the next week and pitchers Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock will begin their rehab assignments this weekend. With Story and Sale expected back in Boston first, who do we think will be jettisoned off the 26-man at that time? Finally, the August schedule is quite a ride full of long home stands and long road trips, as well as World Series contending opponents and bottom feeders.

