Alright, we’re back to must-win mode. How many times can this team climb out of a hole and then slide back? Hopefully no more times. In the good way.

What can you say about Brayan Bello? His last outing was against these same Houston Astros and he shut them down for 7.0 innings. Four Ks, 3 BBs, 1 run, and 9 hits. That’s not nothing but he never got overwhelmed. And he’s got a good defense behind him with Story and Hamilton.

I see London I see...J.P. France. In 2.1 innings last time out against Boston, France saw his ERA balloon from 2.75 to 3.51. Granted, he entered with a FIP of 4.15 so there was some room for regression. The Red Sox ended up winning that game 17-1. Let’s hope for more of the same.

Game 133: Astros at Red Sox Lineup spot Astros Red Sox Lineup spot Astros Red Sox 1 Jose "Buzzer" Altuve, 2B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Alex Bergman, 3B Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Yordan Alvarez, DH Justin Turner, DH 4 Kyle Tucker, RF Masataka Yoshida, LF 5 José Abreu, 1B Adam Duvall, CF 6 Michael Brantley, LF Triston Casas, 1B 7 Yainer Diaz, C Trevor Story, SS 8 Mauricio Dubón, CF Reese McGuire, C 9 Jeremy Peña, SS David Hamilton, 2B SP J.P. France, RHP Brayan Bello, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.