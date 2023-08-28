BREAKING NEWS:

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/RJ9H4zvjP0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 28, 2023

Well is that isn’t what the underdogs asked for! (Seriously though, thanks Chaim).

Chris Sale and the Astros meet again. Last time out the southpaw allowed 4 runs on 6 innings to Houston and the Red Sox won the game. Rinse and repeat, please.

Cristian Javier pretty much matched Sale at 5 innings and 3 runs but he gave up 7 hits and 3 walks. There was a little more potential there. (Sadly, same for the Red Sox but thankfully they still won).

Big callups today bringing some prospect power and blazing speed. Could be just the infusion the Red Sox need to finally make progress in the Wild Card race.

Game 132: Astros at Red Sox Lineup spot Astros Red Sox Lineup spot Astros Red Sox 1 Jose "Buzzer" Altuve, 2B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Alex Bergman, 3B Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Yordan Alvarez, LF Justin Turner, DH 4 Kyle Tucker, RF Masataka Yoshida, LF 5 José Abreu, 1B Adam Duvall, CF 6 Chas McCormick, CF Triston Casas, 1B 7 Yainer Diaz, DH Trevor Story, SS 8 Jeremy Peña, SS Connor Wong, C 9 Martín Maldonado, C Luis Urías, 2B SP Cristian Javier, RHP Chris Sale, LHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.