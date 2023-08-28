Red Sox News & Links: Devers Day-To-Day

Well, that was an emotional weekend. Mookie Betts didn’t exactly single-handedly beat the Red Sox (he had a lot of help, notably from Freddie Freeman) but he came pretty close to doing so. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

The Red Sox pitching rotation is finally healthy, right? Well, kind of. Tanner Houck and Chris Sale aren’t exactly fully operational, as both are still working their way back from injury, and the weeks of trying to hold things together with duct tape and popsicle sticks seems to be catching up to James Paxton and several members of the bullpen. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Tanner Houck may get a chance to near the 100-pitch mark in his next outing, but for now, he’s thankful the Red Sox have the reigns on him as he recovers from a broken face. (Adam London, NESN)

It sure might have helped if we could’ve fixed Ryan Brasier, who still calls Fenway Park one of his favorite places. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

What doesn’t help is the loss of Brennan Bernardino. He’s unavailable as he’s been placed on the COVID IL, which is something I thought/hoped I wouldn’t have to type this season. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

And there are injuries on the other side of the ball, too. Rafael Devers is day-to-day after getting struck in the hand by a pitch. The good news is that x-rays were negative, and there’s a chance he’s back in the lineup as soon as today.