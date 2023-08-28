 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 8/28: It is Monday

Mookie power proves potent

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Happy Monday. The Mookie Betts Dodgers came into town and took two out of three from the Boston Red Sox. So we sit here on Monday morning and Boston is once again 4.5 games out of the Wild Card with the Houston Astros coming to town for three more games. Boston did split the four game set with them last week so could 2-out-of-3 be possible? Maybe. Boston sends Chris Sale, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford to face Houston so that’s about as good as you can get.

Let’s do it again:

Poll

How many games do the Sox win against the Astros?

view results
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
  • 28%
    1
    (2 votes)
  • 28%
    2
    (2 votes)
  • 28%
    3
    (2 votes)
  • 14%
    4
    (1 vote)
7 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...