OTM Open Thread 8/28: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The Mookie Betts Dodgers came into town and took two out of three from the Boston Red Sox. So we sit here on Monday morning and Boston is once again 4.5 games out of the Wild Card with the Houston Astros coming to town for three more games. Boston did split the four game set with them last week so could 2-out-of-3 be possible? Maybe. Boston sends Chris Sale, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford to face Houston so that’s about as good as you can get.

Let’s do it again:

Poll How many games do the Sox win against the Astros? 0

1

2

3

4 vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

28% 1 (2 votes)

28% 2 (2 votes)

28% 3 (2 votes)

14% 4 (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

