The Red Sox began what many thought would be a season-making stretch facing the Yankees, Astros, Dodgers, and then the Astros again (starting tomorrow) and are so far 6 for 9, with an opportunity to make that 7 for 10 today. The Seattle Mariners keep winning so it hasn’t really made a difference in the Wild Card race but it is showing that this team was probably more worth investing in than writing off as “underdogs.”

Tanner Houck makes his second start since returning from the IL. In his first, he went 5.0 innings against the Astros while allowing 3 runs on 4 hits. Let’s hope a little more rust shakes free today!

The Dodgers are starting an opener - Caleb Ferguson - who’s southpaw throwing arm probably impacted the starting lineup a bit. Righty Gavin Stone was recalled by LA from the minors is could be the bulk man today. Which lets the Sox bring some of those lefty-handed bats on the bench on to pinch hit.

Masataka Yoshida is on the bench to start the game.

Rafael Devers is too, after his brief time at shortstop yesterday.

Game 131: Dodgers at Red Sox Lineup spot Dodgers Red Sox Lineup spot Dodgers Red Sox 1 Mookie Betts, 2B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Freddie Freeman, 1B Justin Turner, DH 3 David Peralta, LF Adam Duvall, LF 4 Max Muncy, 3B Triston Casas, 1B 5 Jason Heyward, RF Trevor Story, SS 6 Josh Outman, CF Pablo Reyes, 2B 7 Michael Busch, DH Wilyer Abreu, CF 8 Miguel Rojas, SS Connor Wong, C 9 Austin Barnes, C Luis Urías, 3B SP Caleb Ferguson, LHP Tanner Houck, RHP

First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.