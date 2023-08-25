Game 129: Dodgers at Red Sox the Return of Mookie Betts

Well, it’s finally here. The return of Mookie Betts to Fenway Park to face the Red Sox. As a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. We’ll also see the return of Kiké Hernández. J.D. Martinez is on the IL. Ryan Brasier is in the Dodgers ‘pen. On the Sox side we have former Dodgers Alex Verdugo, Justin Turner, Connor Wong (although he isn’t starting tonight), and Kenley Jansen. Wild times.

Kutter Crawford is coming off an excellent start against the New York Yankees. And boy did he need it. Six innings, one run, five strikeouts, and a walk. He was in control. The Dodgers are, uh, probably a better lineup. Although Crawford is just...good. He might be fine here.

Lance Lynn was picked up almost literally off the scrapheap. Over 119.2 innings with the Chicago White Sox the big righty put up a whopping 6.47 ERA / 5.20 FIP. Yikes. Lots of innings...21 starts...and then he joined the Dodgers. In those four starts he’s tossed 25 innings for a 1.44 ERA / 3.95 FIP. Ok, he’s not just mowing people down. Although we’ve seen what a good defense can do for a pitcher.

Mookie Betts returns as an infielder. What? Yeah. He’s played shortstop too. Could be a useful guy to have.

Trevor Story is still waiting for his first home run.

Devers, Turner, and Casas have all crossed the 20 home run mark. Duvall us next up at 14 and Yoshida at 13. Probably a stretch, but you never know.

The Mariners are facing the Royals so hopefully KC can pull off a bit of a hot streak.

Game 129: Dodgers at Red Sox Lineup spot Dodgers Red Sox Lineup spot Dodgers Red Sox 1 Mookie Betts, 2B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Freddie Freeman, 1B Rafael Devers, 3B 3 W.D. Smith, C Justin Turner, DH 4 Max Muncy, 3B Masataka Yoshida, LF 5 David Peralta, LF Adam Duvall, CF 6 Kiké Hernández, CF Triston Casas, 1B 7 Jason Heyward, RF Trevor Story, SS 8 Michael Busch, DH Reese McGuire, C 9 Miguel Rojas, SS Pablo Reyes, SS SP Lance Lynn, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

First pitch (assuming the rain really totally stops) is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and Apple TV+.