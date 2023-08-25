OTM Open Thread 8/25-8/27: It is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Happy Friday! After demolishing the Houston Astros in the fourth game of the series the Red Sox are 2 games behind the Blue Jays for third place in the AL East and 3.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners and Houxton Astros for a Wild Card. The Yankees, 1-9 in their last 10 games are now 10 games back in the Wild Card hunt. Of course the Astros aren’t the toughest team they’ll face. It’s time for the Dodgers. Tonight is a 7:10 PM ET start with newly-invigorated Lance Lynn vs, uh, TBD on Apple TV+. Saturday is a 4:10 PM ET start with Julio Urías vs James Paxton on NESN and then a 1:35 PM ET start featuring TBD against Tanner Houck, also on NESN (and MLBN for out-of-market viewers).

45% of you correctly predicted the split! So let’s try again.

Poll How many games do the Sox win against the Dodgers this weekend? 1

2

3 vote view results 18% 1 (2 votes)

81% 2 (9 votes)

0% 3 (0 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

