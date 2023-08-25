Well, it’s finally here. Nearly four full seasons after one of the best Red Sox players of all-time was traded, Mookie Betts returns to Boston. Alex Cora wants fans to be in their seats early to give him the welcome he deserves. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But his return won’t be without controversy to go along with the celebration, particularly in light of Mookie’s recent insistence that, contrary to reporting, the Red Sox did not offer him a contract worth $300 million. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

And you can throw in one more log onto the “Mookie wanted to stay here” fire. This one comes from Brock Holt. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Moving on to the current team, we got some good news on the injury front: Kenley Jansen’s injury may not be as bad as it appeared when he limped off the field in Houston. The Red Sox closer said he just tweaked his hamstring and felt great yesterday. He’ll still miss this weekend’s series, but will hopefully avoid a trip to the IL. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Jansen’s been the anchor of a strong bullpen this year, but would the pen be even better if the Sox hadn’t given up on [checks notes] Ryan Brasier?!?! Brasier has completely turned around his performance in a Dodgers uniform, thanks in part to a new pitch. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

What will get a bigger ovation: Ryan Brasier’s welcome-back montage, or Wilyer Abreu’s first at-bat? The Red Sox rookie was outstanding in Houston, bar one misguided throw in the Adam Duvall game. And, come on, he was trying to throw a guy out at the plate in his first Major League game. Give the kid a break. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

And what kind of ovation would we see for Terry Francona number retirement night? We might see it if, as it appears possible, Francona is about to call it quits. (Steve Buckley, The Athletic)

I’m already making plans for Brayan Bello number retirement night. Not only did he go seven strong yesterday, but he appears to be taking on something of a leadership role. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

It’s going to be fun watching him pitch alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto next year, right?!?! The Sox had scouts in attendance at the phenom’s most recent start. (Greg Dudek, NESN)