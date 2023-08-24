Let’s do this!
Game 128: Red Sox at Astros
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Astros
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Astros
|1
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Jose "Buzzer" Altuve, 2B
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Alex Bergman, 3B
|3
|Justin Turner, 1B
|Kyle Tucker, RF
|4
|Adam Duvall, LF
|Yordan Alvarez, DH
|5
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|Yainer Diaz, C
|6
|Pablo Reyes, SS
|Chas McCormick, CF
|7
|Wilyer Abreu, CF
|Jon Singleton, 1B
|8
|Luis Urias, 2B
|Corey Julks, LF
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|Jeremy Peña, SS
|SP
|Brayan Bello, RHP
|J.P. France, RHP
