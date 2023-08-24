 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 128: Red Sox at Astros

Get the split!

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Let’s do this!

Game 128: Red Sox at Astros

Lineup spot Red Sox Astros
Lineup spot Red Sox Astros
1 Alex Verdugo, RF Jose "Buzzer" Altuve, 2B
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Alex Bergman, 3B
3 Justin Turner, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF
4 Adam Duvall, LF Yordan Alvarez, DH
5 Masataka Yoshida, DH Yainer Diaz, C
6 Pablo Reyes, SS Chas McCormick, CF
7 Wilyer Abreu, CF Jon Singleton, 1B
8 Luis Urias, 2B Corey Julks, LF
9 Connor Wong, C Jeremy Peña, SS
SP Brayan Bello, RHP J.P. France, RHP

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...