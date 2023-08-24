Happy Thursday. Well that was a heck of a game. The Red Sox hung around, clawed back, and managed to take and hold the lead. This team. It’s good but also weird. Unstoppable and pushovers. Either way they needed a win here. Now with the chance of a split back in play that’s not a terrible outcome against the Astros, even if the Mariners bumped up their lead over the first two games. We have a 2:10 PM ET start time today for the finale and then the Sox fly home to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Filed under:
OTM Open Thread 8/24: It is Thursday
Day game today
Loading comments...