OTM Open Thread 8/24: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Well that was a heck of a game. The Red Sox hung around, clawed back, and managed to take and hold the lead. This team. It’s good but also weird. Unstoppable and pushovers. Either way they needed a win here. Now with the chance of a split back in play that’s not a terrible outcome against the Astros, even if the Mariners bumped up their lead over the first two games. We have a 2:10 PM ET start time today for the finale and then the Sox fly home to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.