Red Sox News & Links: Kenley Jansen Injures Hamstring

The Red Sox still have one more massive game with the Astros to get through today, but Mookie Weekend has officially started. With the Dodgers in town to play at Fenway tomorrow, Mookie and his LA teammates are already talking about what it’s going to be like. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

It will not, however, be Mookie-And-JD Weekend. J.D. Martinez was recently placed on the IL with a groin injury, and he’ll miss this weekend’s series entirely. Hopefully he’ll still be around for a tribute video. (ESPN)

But regardless of what happens on the Jumbotron, the weekend will be defined by what happens on the field. If the Sox are going to get better results, they need to start catching the ball. To that end, they’re trying to work on Rafael Devers’ mental state to help him get out of this fielding slump. (Julian McWillams, Boston Globe)

They’ll need all the defensive help they can get, as the bullpen has been dealt a big blow with the loss of Kenley Jansen. We still don’t know the extent of his injury, but he’ll miss some time with a tight hamstring. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But at least Garrett Whitlock is back in the bullpen, and he’s making spectacular defensive plays, even if they don’t technically count. (Adam London, NESN)

Of course, Whitlock’s sliding catch wasn’t even the most spectacular thing that happened last night. That would be Adam Duvall’s Kirk Gibson impression, as the outfielder homered while limping around after he fouled a nasty pitch off his foot. For his part, Duvall isn’t even sure how it happened. (Gio Rivera, NESN)