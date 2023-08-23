Ok, the split is still realistic here. Chris Sale has looked good at times this year. He needs to do that tonight.

The Red Sox are drawing a weaker pitcher in José Urquidy tonight. Considering they have to face J.P. France tomorrow during a Brayan Bello day game start (are they torturing the kid?) this is about as must-win as a game can get to hang in the Wild Card race.

Masataka Yoshida is out.

Alex Verdugo is back after being ejected weirdly.

Trevor Story is at short and he just looks so good there.

Remember when José Abreu was good? Well, Astros fans don’t!

Game 127: Red Sox at Astros Lineup spot Red Sox Astros Lineup spot Red Sox Astros 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Jose "Buzzer" Altuve, 2B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Alex Bergman, 3B 3 Justin Turner, DH Kyle Tucker, RF 4 Triston Casas, 1B Chas McCormick, LF 5 Adam Duvall, CF Yainer Diaz, DH 6 Trevor Story, SS José Abreu, 1B 7 Wilyer Abreu, LF Jeremy Peña, SS 8 Pablo Reyes, 2B Jake Meyers, CF 9 Connor Wong, C Martín Maldonado, C SP Chris Sale, LHP José Urquidy, RHP

First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN and MLBN for out-of-market viewers.