OTM Open Thread 8/23: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. The Red Sox are now five games back in the Wild Card race after losing a game that squandered runners on base and defensive plays all night long. It’s funny because they have been close to a playoff spot all year and that’s usually the type of team you add a piece or two at the deadline to help. Something something something underdogs. Oh well. If the Seattle Mariners cool off a little bit this thing isn’t over. And the Sox send Chris Sale to face the Astros tonight. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.