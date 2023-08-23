 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 8/23: It is Wednesday

Here we go again

By Mike Carlucci
Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. The Red Sox are now five games back in the Wild Card race after losing a game that squandered runners on base and defensive plays all night long. It’s funny because they have been close to a playoff spot all year and that’s usually the type of team you add a piece or two at the deadline to help. Something something something underdogs. Oh well. If the Seattle Mariners cool off a little bit this thing isn’t over. And the Sox send Chris Sale to face the Astros tonight. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

