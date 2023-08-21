Fresh off a sweep of the New York Yankees the Red Sox head south to Houston to take on the Astros and ol’Beeper himself Jose Altuve.

James Paxton was looking for a bit of a bounce-back last time out against the Washington Nationals and he found it: just 2 runs in 6.0 innings. Considering how the Nats’ offense looked against other pitchers that’s a bit of a victory even in a loss. He takes a 3.34 ERA and a, ahem, clean 4.09 FIP into Minute Maid Park.

Cristian Javier has fallen off a bit from his breakout 2022. Entering the night with a 4.49 ERA a 4.63 FIP his struggles - along with the rest of the rotation - probably helped inspire the trade for a Justin Verlander reunion. The Astros have lost three of his past five starts even while he only allowed 2 or 3 runs. This isn’t the Astros team of recent vintage. Not that they’re a cake walk either - but Houston in 2023 is only 3.5 games up on the 4th place Red Sox in the Wild Card hunt.

And that’s the key. Once again the Sox have a chance - like they did with Toronto - to improve their season tremendously via head-to-head matchups.

Triston Casas is back from the dentist (sounds like it was a rough weekend).

Jarren Duran and Justin Turner have the night off.

Trevor Story is the DH.

And the infield power twins Pablo Reyes and Luis Urías take over shortstop and second base, respectively.

Game 125: Red Sox at Astros Lineup spot Red Sox Astros Lineup spot Red Sox Astros 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Jose Altuve, 2B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Alex Bergman, 3B 3 Masataka Yoshida, LF Kyle Tucker, RF 4 Triston Casas, 1B Yordan Alvarez, DH 5 Adam Duvall, CF Chas McCormick, LF 6 Trevor Story, DH Yainer Diaz, 1B 7 Pablo Reyes, SS Jeremy Peña, SS 8 Reese McGuire, C Jake Meyers, CF 9 Luis Urías, 2B Martín Maldonado, C SP James Paxton, LHP Christian Javier, RHP

First pitch in at 8:05 PM ET thanks to the Central time zone on WEEI and NESN.