OTM Open Thread 8/21: It is Monday

Happy Monday. How sweep it is! What a weekend for Red Sox Nation. The only downside is that, much like Bob Cratchit’s debt shifting from Ebenezer Scrooge to another holder during the glimpse of Christmas future, Boston’s Wild Card deficit remains at three games but is now trailing the Seattle Mariners as the holder of the final playoff spot. And while the Houston Astros aren’t the powerhouse they’ve been recently, four games in Texas isn’t ideal for a team hanging onto postseason odds like Mufasa on the cliff. A lot of weird references today. As a reminder we’re on Central Time so the next three days have 8:10 PM ET start times.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.