Red Sox News & Links: Yankee Killers

Apparently all Rafael Devers needs to do is see Gerrit Cole’s name anywhere on the probable pitchers list and that’s enough to get him going. Devers was a certified Yankee-killer this weekend, continuing a hot streak that began in Washington against the Nationals. Just in time, Raffy. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

But not everything went swimmingly in the Bronx. Jarren Duran left yesterday’s game with a toe injury. He’s listed as day-to-day. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

And despite getting the win and the sweep, Alex Cora is not exactly sanguine about the state of the umpiring in the series. He did not hold back in his criticism following yesterday’s ejection. (Adam London, NESN)

As one player goes down, another comes back. Tanner Houck has completed his rehab. Not only will he be back with the big league team for this upcoming series against the Astros, he’ll start the second game, though he still needs to build up to a traditional starter’s workload. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

So, about this upcoming series in Houston. It’s true that there’s never a good time to face the Astros, but not only are they struggling right now, they’re at the team meeting stage of struggling. (WTAW)