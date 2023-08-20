Red Sox 6, Yankees 5: Start Spreadin’ The News, They’re Sweepin’ Today

Start spreadin’ the news
They’re sweepin’ today
We want to be a part of it
New York, New York
These vagabond crews
Overturned a big play
Yanks lost their own challenge on it
New York, New York
I want to rake tons
in their ballpark, make their fans weep
And find we’re king of the hill
Despite being cheap
These Wild Card blues
Are gone for today
They want a brand new start of it
In old New York
If they can sweep it there
They’ll sweep it
Anywhere
We say thank you,
New York, New York
New York, New York
We had to shake up
After losses dug our hole deep
And find this series is done
Win after win
Bring out the brooms
Smack more home runs
These Wild Card blues
Are gone for today
They wanna make a brand new start of it
In old New York
And if they can sweep in there
They’re gonna sweep it anywhere
We say thank you,
New York, New York
New York
Three Studs
Justin Turner (.615 WPA, 2-for-4, 4 RBI, 1 run scored)
Someone gave Turner the clutch gene, because woooooooo did he deliver. A massive three-run shot to give the Sox a lead in the seventh. The go-ahead RBI double in the top of the ninth to win it. Battling through his bone bruise to do literally whatever he can. That’s commitment.
Rafael Devers (.210 WPA, 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 run scored)
That’s a nice way to start the day, Raffy. His 29th dinger of the season, that’ll inspire confidence your power is there.
Rob Refsnyder-Trevor Story-Connor Wong
I’ll lump these three together because a game-saving play in the eighth doesn’t happen with all their contributions. Let’s start with Refsnyder, who came in cold because of an injury to Jarren Duran (which we now know is a left toe contusion). On that liner by Volpe, he SLIPS fielding the ball, gets up, and still fires a dart right into the chest of Trevor Story. Story in turn makes a phenomenal turn and throw to Connor Wong. Wong has the most precarious battle of making the catch and not blocking the plate, and getting the tag down on Isiah Kiner-Falefa. IKF was even called safe on the field. A very risky challenge by the Sox ended up turning out in their favor, then the Yankees riskily challenged the block at the plate, which ALSO turned in the Sox favor. Next inning, the BoSox retake the lead, and it’s all smoke from there (even with a very nervy bottom of the ninth).
Three Duds
John Schreiber (-.455 WPA, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K)
That three-run home run given up to Anthony Volpe could have been a backbreaker for any momentum the Red Sox had. Turns out, it was just one more part of the roller coaster ride of this game.
Masataka Yoshida (-.059 WPA, 0-for-5, 3 K)
Masa is lucky Volpe threw away a big double play opportunity in the sixth inning to score Devers, but three K’s and not much else by way of contributions? I don’t know if it’s the exhaustion of a 162-game season catching up to him, or something else changing but he hasn’t been the same OBP machine of the first four months of the season much lately.
Adam Duvall (-.156 WPA, 0-for-5, 1 K)
Youk made a comment on a recent broadcast about Duvall being able to hit for power, but not hit well for average, that being the crux of Duvall’s career. That felt a lot like today, if he wasn’t going to connect, he wasn’t going to do anything much, at least with the bat.
Play of the Game
What else could it be but Justin Turner’s go-ahead, three-run shot in the seventh inning?
Poll
Who was the Red Sox’s Player of the Game in their 6-5 win over the Yankees on 8/20/2023?
-
87%
Justin Turner
-
9%
Rafael Devers
-
3%
Other (answer in the comments below)
