Ok, the Red Sox lose 2-of-3 to the Washington Nationals and have now won then first two against the Yankees. The Yankees are now as far back as the Angels from the Wild Card and yet you wouldn’t know from the way the team is talked about.

The Red Sox are going back to an opener in front of Nick Pivetta. For some reason that really worked for him. Let’s see if he can recapture the magic in the Bronx.

The Yankees are starting Clarke Schmidt, who is as forgettable as a pitcher as his name. He was last seen getting rocked for 8 runs in 2.1 innings by the Atlanta Braves.

Triston Casas is still out with tooth trouble.

Trevor Story is back in the lineup at shortstop.

The brooms are out! Let’s do this.

Game 124: Red Sox at Yankees Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees 1 Alex Verdugo, RF DJ LeMahieu, 1B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Great Toe Judge, DH 3 Justin Turner, 1B Gleyber Torres, 2B 4 Masataka Yoshida, DH Jake Bauers, RF 5 Adam Duvall, CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B 6 Jarren Duran, LF Harrison Bader, CF 7 Trevor Story, SS Billy McKinney, LF 8 Reese McGuire, C Anthony Volpe, SS 9 Pablo Reyes, 2B Kyle Higashioka, C SP Josh Winckowski, RHP Clarke Schmidt, RHP

First pitch is at 1:35 on WEEI and NESN.