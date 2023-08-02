Nearly 24 hours after the Red Sox did nothing at the trade deadline the team goes back out for one more game in Seattle.

What? Who is starting for the Seattle Mariners this afternoon? Oh, Bob got it wrong.

The #Astros are sending their best prospect to the #Mets, outfielder Logan Gilbert, as @Feinsand reported, and a fringe prospect. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2023

Anyway here are the full lineups:

Game 108: Red Sox at Mariners Lineup spot Red Sox Mariners Lineup spot Red Sox Mariners 1 Jarren Duran, LF J.P. Crawford, SS 2 Alex Verdugo, RF Julio Rodriguez, CF 3 Masataka Yoshida, DH Eugenio Suárez, 3B 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Cal Raleigh, DH 5 Adam Duvall, CF Ty France, 1B 6 Triston Casas, 1B Teoscar Hernández, RF 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Dominic Canzone, LF 8 Connor Wong Tom Murphy, C 9 Yu Chang, SS Dylan Moore, 2B SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Logan Gilbert, RHP

First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.