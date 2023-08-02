 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 108: Red Sox at Mariners

Win today, win the series

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Nearly 24 hours after the Red Sox did nothing at the trade deadline the team goes back out for one more game in Seattle.

What? Who is starting for the Seattle Mariners this afternoon? Oh, Bob got it wrong.

Anyway here are the full lineups:

Lineup spot Red Sox Mariners
1 Jarren Duran, LF J.P. Crawford, SS
2 Alex Verdugo, RF Julio Rodriguez, CF
3 Masataka Yoshida, DH Eugenio Suárez, 3B
4 Rafael Devers, 3B Cal Raleigh, DH
5 Adam Duvall, CF Ty France, 1B
6 Triston Casas, 1B Teoscar Hernández, RF
7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Dominic Canzone, LF
8 Connor Wong Tom Murphy, C
9 Yu Chang, SS Dylan Moore, 2B
SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Logan Gilbert, RHP

First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

