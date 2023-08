Happy Wednesday. At least the Red Sox won last night. After the trade deadline that wasn’t the Nation needed a win. It’s an afternoon game today starting at 4:10 PM ET, don’t forget and tune in this evening for, probably, return of Charlie Moore Outdoors or Sox Appeal or that odd poker show.

Poll Will standing pat be seen as good or bad on October 1st? Good

Bad vote view results 52% Good (9 votes)

47% Bad (8 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

