Minor Lines 8/1: Strong Showings From Chris Sale And Trevor Story

Woo Sox vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)

L, 5-4 (10)

Just noting for you here that since the Sox did nothing at the trade deadline, the minors are just as we left them.

Although rehabbing Chris Sale and Trevor Story both had good games, the Syracuse Mets not only sent the game into extras, they survived some late excitement and took advantage of a couple of Sox mistakes to put it away for good in the tenth.

Sale threw 40 pitches, with several of them clocking at 96 MPH. The only hit he allowed was a double. He struck out three and walked two.

Trevor Story and Ceddanne Rafaela both homered. Story’s was decisive, traveling 373 feet and putting the Sox up 3-2 in the top of the eighth.

Rio Gomez was mostly rock-steady on the mound (he struck out eight), but gave up a two-run homer to Luke Voit. Old friend Jonathan Araúz (remember when the Sox DFA’ed him last year and lost him on waivers to the Orioles?) ended up with a big ninth inning. He doubled, then scored the run that sent the game into extra innings. The hit that brought him home was a single by Ronny Mauricio, a top-100 prospect who many Mets fans are begging to be promoted to the big leagues. With some shake-ups over at the Mets clubhouse this week, that might happen sooner rather than later.

Niko Kavadas put the Sox back on top in the tenth with an RBI double but the Sox wasted the effort with a walk and a throwing error — ironically by Kavadas, who was playing first (Bobby Dalbec played third base). This allowed the Mets to pull out the win.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

L, 4-3

Here’s another one where, despite late-game heroics by the offense (this one a homer by Blaze Jordan, his second since being promoted), the good guys simply couldn’t pull it off.

Nick Yorke had two of the Sea Dogs’ three hits; one of his was a homer too. Isaac Coffey got his first loss with the Sea Dogs. His final line: 4 IP, 2R, 3H, 2 BB, 6 SO.

Marcelo Mayer, Chase Meidroth and Alex Binelas were each hitless in four at-bats.

Greenville Drive vs. Rome Braves (Braves)

L, 2-1

Roman Anthony provided all the offense for the Drive tonight, a solo blast that didn’t mean much in the end. It was his tenth homer on the season.

Salem Red Sox vs. Fredericksburg Nationals (Nationals)

L, 5-1

The Nationals came in hot, scored intermittently in the middle innings, and then coasted to the win. Luis Ravelo had two of the Sox’ three hits. The Sox pitching gave up a balk and a timer violation.