Ok, Kutter Crawford is coming off back-to-back weak outings. And those were against the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers - teams not exactly lighting it up with the bats. Of course, the Yankees are kinda like that these days…

Garrit Cole is carrying the Yankees’ rotation right now, having lost pitchers to injury, suspension, and general ineffectiveness. Luckily for the Red Sox they got into the New York bullpen early last night. The Sox touched Cole for 2 back in June…but maybe he’s due for a bad start?

Justin Turner will start at first base while Triston Casas is out with a dental emergency.

Jarren Duran is in the lineup towards the bottom while Cora slots Alex Verdugo back at the top.

Trevor Story is out and we’ll get a Reyes/Urias middle infield this afternoon.

If the Sox and win and the Marines and Toronto Blue Jays lose…

Game 123: Red Sox at Yankees Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees 1 Alex Verdugo, RF DJ LeMahieu, 1B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Aaron "Arson" Judge, RF 3 Justin Turner, 1B Gleyber Torres, 2B 4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Giancarlo Stanton, DH 5 Adam Duvall, DH Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B 6 Jarren Duran, CF Harrison Badger, CF 7 Pablo Reyes, SS Greg Allen, LF 8 Connor Wong, C Anthony Volpe, SS 9 Luis Urías, 2B Ben Rortvedt, C SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Garrit Cole, RHP

First pitch is at 1:05 on WEEI, NESN, and FS1.