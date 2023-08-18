Game 122: Red Sox at Yankees

The Red Sox are still in this thing…for now at least.
The Yankees are very close to falling apart and wouldn’t a sweep just be so fun?
Brayan Bello is on the mound for a night game so we should get the good version!
The Bronx pic.twitter.com/oZULuwbU8R— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 18, 2023
Back in the Bronx. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/4iWvM7yU85— New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 18, 2023
It’s an Apple TV+ exclusive tonight for the video broadcast but check out WEEI for radio. First pitch is 7:05 PM ET.
Loading comments...