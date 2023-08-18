OTM Open Thread 8/18, 8/19, 8/20: It is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

Happy Friday. Once again the Red Sox took on a bad team and got their hat handed to them. What does it mean? Who knows at this point. Now comes the big test: a series against the Yankees. While the Sox have be streaky the Yankees are facing a full-blown fan and media riot as they approach their first sub-.500 season in a generation. Cashman, Boone...both could be on the block if they continue to slide. Although they just unlocked sub-.500 team powers against Boston, will that be enough? And heads-up, it’s an Apple TV+ exclusive tonight. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.