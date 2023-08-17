 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 121: Red Sox at Nationals

Win the series!

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Ok, here we go. One game left against the Washington Nationals and it’s Chris Sale (looking good) vs Patrick Corbin (seen better days). Corbin is, of course, a lefty who have puzzled the Red Sox most of the year.

First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

Lineup spot Red Sox Nationals
1 Rob Refsnyder, LF Lane Thomas, RF
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Joey Meneses, 1B
3 Trevor Story, DH Keibert Ruiz, C
4 Adam Duvall, RF Stone Garrett, LF
5 Masataka Yoshida, LF Riley Adams, C
6 Pablo Reyes, SS Michael Chavis, 2B
7 Triston Casas, 1B Ildemaro Vargas, 3B
8 Connor Wong, C Alex Call, CF
9 Luis Urías, 2B Jeter Downs, SS
SP Chris Sale, LHP Patrick Corbin, LHP

