Ok, here we go. One game left against the Washington Nationals and it’s Chris Sale (looking good) vs Patrick Corbin (seen better days). Corbin is, of course, a lefty who have puzzled the Red Sox most of the year.
First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
Game 121: Red Sox at Nationals
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Nationals
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Nationals
|1
|Rob Refsnyder, LF
|Lane Thomas, RF
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Joey Meneses, 1B
|3
|Trevor Story, DH
|Keibert Ruiz, C
|4
|Adam Duvall, RF
|Stone Garrett, LF
|5
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|Riley Adams, C
|6
|Pablo Reyes, SS
|Michael Chavis, 2B
|7
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Ildemaro Vargas, 3B
|8
|Connor Wong, C
|Alex Call, CF
|9
|Luis Urías, 2B
|Jeter Downs, SS
|SP
|Chris Sale, LHP
|Patrick Corbin, LHP
