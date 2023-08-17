Red Sox News & Links: The Rise of Triston Casas Continues

Just a few years after fielding some of the most star-studded teams in recent memory and winning a World Series, the Washington Nationals have becoming shockingly irrelevant. They’re so irrelevant that I didn’t even know they’ve attempted to bring back the bullpen cart which, as it turns out, the Red Sox relievers aren’t too excited about. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

But what’s one thing the Red Sox bullpen is excited about? Killing time during the early innings by wondering whether the Earth is actually flat. (Varun Shankar, Boston Globe)

So that’s interesting, but not quite as interesting as watching Triston Casas develop into an offensive weapon over the course of the last few months. He’s now shown that he can be a force against right-handers. Is it time to give him more of a leash against lefties, too? (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

We know one thing: we’re much more likely to see Casas get a start against a lefty than we are to see Adalberto Mondesí take the field. Just a couple of days after we heard reports that he was closer than ever, Mondesi has suffered yet another setback. What a saga! (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

But who needs Adalberto Mondesi when you’ve got Pablo Reyes? Not only was he almost the hero last night, he is apparently the team’s backup first baseman with Justin Turner hobbled by a heel injury.

There’s a new prospect to keep an eye on in the lower minors. Teenage Venezuelan catcher Johanfran Garcia was just promoted to low-A Salem after impressing scouts in the complex league. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But if you’re looking for some minor league baseball that’s a little more colorful than what you typically see in low-A, the Savannah Bananas have you covered. They’re currently touring around New England, featuring appearances by Johnny Damon and Doug Flutie. (Sofia Abate, NESN)