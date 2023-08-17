 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 8/17: It is Thursday

Throwback to winning?

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Happy Thursday. Last night was a let down, especially with the Toronto Blue Jays losing, but it was a top bullpen guy on the mound so what can you do? Those things happen. The finale with the Washington Nationals is a 4:05 PM ET start so don’t miss it! At least the Red Sox aren’t in last place.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

