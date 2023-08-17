OTM Open Thread 8/17: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Last night was a let down, especially with the Toronto Blue Jays losing, but it was a top bullpen guy on the mound so what can you do? Those things happen. The finale with the Washington Nationals is a 4:05 PM ET start so don’t miss it! At least the Red Sox aren’t in last place.

Pedro Martinez just compared the Yankees to chihuahuas man this might be rock bottom for real this time pic.twitter.com/cXLv5kFbXo — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 16, 2023

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.