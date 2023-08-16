James Paxton was tailor made for a deadline deal with his two-year rehab and recovery contract on a team not trying to contend. But the Red Sox found themselves close enough that they continue to appreciate his services.

In his last three starts the southpaw has gone 5.1, 5.0, 5.0 in terms of innings pitched. And before that he went 6.0. He’s allowed 0, 4, 1, and 2 runs and struck out 6, 4, 5, 7 (no this isn’t some 789 joke, but if you find one post it in the comments!) batters. What will he do tonight? Safe to say toss about 95 pitches and allow 2 runs…maybe 3 while striking out about 5. With the new and improved bullpen that’ll do.

Pitching for the Washington Nationals is MacKenzie Gore. Acquired in the Juan Soto deal with the Padres, Gore hasn’t quite burst onto the scene over two years. He enters tonight with a 4.62 ERA and FIP in 23 starts. He strikes out more than a batter per inning but also allows a hit per inning plus some walks. He was demolished by the Phillies last time out for 6 runs in five innings including three home runs. Let’s borrow some of that tonight!

Rob Refsnyder is in the lineup for all your lefty-mashing needs.

Jarren Duran starts this one on the bench…the need for speed will have to wait.

Game 120: Red Sox at Nationals Lineup spot Red Sox Nationals Lineup spot Red Sox Nationals 1 Rob Refsnyder, LF CJ Abrams, SS 2 Justin Turner, DH Lane Thomas, RF 3 Rafael Devers, 3B Joey Meneses, DH 4 Trevor Story, SS Keibert Ruiz, C 5 Adam Duvall, CF Stone Garrett, LF 6 Alex Verdugo, RF Dominic Smith, 1B 7 Pablo Reyes, 2B Ildemaro Vargas, 3B 8 Triston Casas, 1B Michael Chavis, 2B 9 Connor Wong, C Alex Call, CF SP James Paxton, LHP MacKemzie Gore, LHP

First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.