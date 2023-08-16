Minor Lines 8/15: Drohan K’s 10 but Franchy Cordero (Grrr!) Bests Fernandez in 9th

Woo Sox vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees)

L, 6-5

Worcester comfortably led this game until the top of the ninth when old friend Franchy Cordero hit a two-run home run off Ryan Fernandez. Then things really got out of hand.

In dramatic fashion, with Fernandez one strike away from shutting it all down, he gave up a solo home run instead to tie it up. The RailRiders then plated the go-ahead run later that inning. Worcester had a chance to answer in the bottom of the ninth, and it looked promising as Bobby Dalbec led off with a walk. But Ron Marinaccio retired everyone else he faced to end the game.

Shane Drohan struck out ten for a career high in Triple A. Wilyer Abreu is still on a tear, getting his 18th hit in 12 games. Other notable moments: Stephen Scott hit a HR to score three, Ceddanne Rafaela brought in two with a triple, and Ryan Fitzgerald was ejected for leaving the batter’s box between pitches.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

W, 9-6

Tyler Dearden, Alex Binelas and Corey Rosier all had two hits on the night. Dearden hit a home run and racked up a season-best four RBIs. Brainer Bonaci extended his hitting streak to seven games and Nick Yorke got in on the offensive parade with a home run of his own.

Grant Gambrell’s final line on the night was 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. Ryan Zeferjahn got the save after a perfect ninth.

Greenville Drive vs. Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox)

L, 14-4

It got ugly, early. With two outs in the first inning and one run already on the board for the Dash, Juan Daniel Encarnacion gave up four more runs.

Roman Anthony did his best, with four hits on the night, but the Drive couldn’t catch up. The Drive ultimately put together 10 hits and four runs but it simply wasn’t enough.

Salem Red Sox vs. Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles)

W, 6-2

There were no heroics or dramatic moments in the game, but the Sox were able to push across six runs on a smattering of six singles and one double. The Sox capitalized and scored on two wild pitches, and the Shorebirds simply weren’t sharp, with four errors on the night. Luis Ravelo scored once and recorded a throwing error of his own. Jhostynixon Garcia swiped one bag.