We say this every series it seems: if the Red Sox win, they can capitalize. Boston is only three games back of the Blue Jays and with the Nationals in full rebuild mode these are games that should be easily slotted into the W column. Of course it’s not quite that simple…

Nick Pivetta is back making a start and appearing in the first inning no less. Since moving to the bullpen (kinda) Pivetta has found new life. After his final turn in the rotation in May his ERA stood at 6.30. It’s now 4.16 with a 4.37 FIP.

Pivetta is opposed by Washington Nationals righty Josiah Gray. Gray was a key piece in the Trea Turner and Max Scherzer trade with the Dodgers a few years back. The 25-year-old made his first All-Star Team this year and enters the day with a 3.69 ERA / 4.74 FIP. He gives up a lot of hits and walks and is still finding himself on the mound as a pitcher. If the Sox veteran approach can lock in he might be in for a tough night.

Masataka Yoshida has the night off.

Alex Verdugo is taking the leadoff spot with Jarren Duran helming the bottom of the lineup.

It’s an extra day of rest for Connor Wong after the travel day.

Adam Duvall is slowly but surely coming to life again.

Game 119: Red Sox at Nationals Lineup spot Red Sox Nationals Lineup spot Red Sox Nationals 1 Alex Verdugo, RF CJ Abrams, SS 2 Justin Turner, DH Lane Thomas, CF 3 Rafael Devers, 3B Joey Meneses, DH 4 Trevor Story, SS Keibert Ruiz, C 5 Triston Casas, 1B Dominic Smith, 1B 6 Adam Duvall, CF Stone Garrett, RF 7 Jarren Duran, LF Jake Alu, 2B 8 Pablo Reyes, 2B Ildemaro Vargas, 3B 9 Reese McGuire, C Blake Rutherford, LF SP Nick Pivetta, RHP Josiah Gray, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.