OTM Open Thread 8/15: It is Tuesday

Back for the attack

By Mike Carlucci
Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday! The Red Sox are back in action against the Washington Nationals tonight down in D.C. They still sit three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and a Wild Card. The Yankees remain in last place, a trend that continues, hopefully. Trevor Story, Chris Sale, and Garrett Whitlock are back. If there’s a run left in the 2023 team now is the time. They just need to take care of the Nationals and at least hold the line against the Yankees, Astros, Dodgers, and Astros again. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

